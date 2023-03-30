Status Trading Up 0.8% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $109.08 million and $3.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029240 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00201444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,132.30 or 1.00067007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,730,597 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,730,597.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02741902 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $7,098,486.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.