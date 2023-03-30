Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 325,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Steel Connect from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Connect

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Stock Up 1.8 %

About Steel Connect

Shares of Steel Connect stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,433. Steel Connect has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

