Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

VITFF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 43,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

