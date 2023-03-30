Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$14.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

TSE AYA traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.67. 353,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.32. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

