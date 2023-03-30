Stifel Nicolaus Trims Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Target Price to $138.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $156.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 61.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of DEN stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Denbury’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.