StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

