StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
