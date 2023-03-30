StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LIQT stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.13. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

Read More

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.