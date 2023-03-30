StockNews.com Downgrades MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) to Hold

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,037. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

