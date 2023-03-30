StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AJRD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

