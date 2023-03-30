StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE NBY opened at $1.65 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.76.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
