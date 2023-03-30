StockNews.com Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to “Buy”

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,656.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,593.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,538.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

