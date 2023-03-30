STP Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.05 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. STP has a total market capitalization of $88.75 million and $8.05 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0480004 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $6,575,627.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

