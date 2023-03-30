Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ARKK stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,337,373. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

