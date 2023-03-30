Strategic Advisors LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.02. 22,700,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,413,406. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.13 and a 200-day moving average of $284.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

