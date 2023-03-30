Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,053,285 shares of company stock valued at $255,776,553 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

