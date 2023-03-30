Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.86. 451,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,513. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

