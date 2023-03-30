Strategic Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.39. The company had a trading volume of 493,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.