Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

ELV traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $453.54. The company had a trading volume of 155,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,462. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.22 and a 200-day moving average of $490.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

