Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp grew its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

MMM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.54. 687,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

