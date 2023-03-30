Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.53. The stock had a trading volume of 142,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,982. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.26.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.