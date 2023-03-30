Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Veeva Systems Price Performance
Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.53. The stock had a trading volume of 142,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,982. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.26.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.