Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 31.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Stratis has a total market cap of $105.95 million and $556.03 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.10 or 0.06408724 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00040060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017968 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,594,447 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

