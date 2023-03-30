Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $140.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAUHY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

