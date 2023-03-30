Streakk Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $408,428.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $140.76 or 0.00503397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 142.57421473 USD and is up 4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $511,329.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

