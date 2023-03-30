Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.