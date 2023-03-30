Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

SMMYY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.