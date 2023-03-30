Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 1.0 %
SMMYY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.25.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMMYY)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.