Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Trading Down 0.6%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. 2,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.
