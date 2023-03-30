Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Trading Down 0.6%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.89. 2,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.