Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 6.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.66. 1,140,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,917,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 376,489,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 376,489,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,971,869.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock worth $412,292,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.