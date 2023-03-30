Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 6.2%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.66. 1,140,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,917,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
