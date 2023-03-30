Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunlight Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Further Reading

