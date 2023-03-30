SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Price Performance

NASDAQ STKL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 67.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

