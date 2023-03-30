Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Stock Up 9.5 %

SG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 2,484,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.67. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Carr sold 5,804 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $57,053.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186. Corporate insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.