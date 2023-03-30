Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Down 4.5%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 125,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 766,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,340. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
