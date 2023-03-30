Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.78

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.78 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 110.25 ($1.35). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.41), with a volume of 28,293 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Synectics Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.41 million, a PE ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Synectics Increases Dividend

Synectics Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Synectics’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

