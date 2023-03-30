Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 534,300 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 47,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.01). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. The firm had revenue of ($0.75) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

