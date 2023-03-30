Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 534,300 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 47,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.01). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. The firm had revenue of ($0.75) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

