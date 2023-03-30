Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Taboola.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Taboola.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 108,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Taboola.com by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,095,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,471. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $730.33 million, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $371.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

