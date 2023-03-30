Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,205. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,978,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.