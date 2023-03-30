Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Talon Metals Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TLOFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 201,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,710. Talon Metals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.
About Talon Metals
