TAP Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 134,816 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 1,795,386 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

