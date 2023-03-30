TAP Consulting LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.39. 401,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,687. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

