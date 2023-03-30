TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.49

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.49 and traded as low as C$52.31. TC Energy shares last traded at C$52.62, with a volume of 20,002,259 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.38.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at TC Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,851.00. In related news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,300 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,851.00. Insiders acquired a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $149,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.