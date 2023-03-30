TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading 1.4% Higher

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Smart Screen Segment; Internet Business Segment; Smart, Mobile, Connective Devices, and Services Segment; and Smart Commercial Display.

