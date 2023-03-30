TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.78.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $93.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Read More

