TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TDK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. TDK has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $38.16.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. TDK had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

