TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Short Interest Update

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 79,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 382,244 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,716. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

