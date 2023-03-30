Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 113,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 221,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Templeton Global Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,955,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,283,959.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,682,066 shares of company stock worth $13,370,148 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.