Teramo Advisors LLC Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,087,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. IonQ accounts for 2.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IonQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in IonQ by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IonQ by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in IonQ by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,458. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

