Terra Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $311.37 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $311.37 million and $38.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001044 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,273,628 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

