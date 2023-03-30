Terra Price Reaches $1.29 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004573 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $312.98 million and approximately $40.22 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003197 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,487,782 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.

