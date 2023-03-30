Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $193.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

