Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,820,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,871,531. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $622.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

