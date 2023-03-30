Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion and approximately $34.76 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,640,898,253 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

